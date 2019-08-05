Monday, August 05, 2019
     
  4. Shah Faesal calls scrapping of Article 370 'act of aggression', appeals parties to ensure bill fails to pass

​Former IAS officer, who recently floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, called scrapping of Article 370 "an act of aggression" and appealed all political parties to ensure that the bill fails to pass in the Parliament.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 05, 2019 13:43 IST
Former IAS officer, who recently floated a new political party in Jammu and Kashmir, called scrapping of Article 370 "an act of aggression" and appealed all political parties to ensure that the bill fails to pass in the Parliament. 

Shah Faesal's reaction came after Amit Shah moved a resolution in both the houses of Parliament that Article 370 will not be applicable to the state. The government also moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh. 

"It is an act of aggression. Shameful that the Indian Parliament took this decision. I appeal opposition parties in Parliament to ensure that the bill doesn't pass," Faesal said today. 

Shah Faesal further appealed all Kashmiris to maintain and don't do anything that adds to their woes. 

"The total impact is yet not known but repercussions of it will be felt for times to come," he added.

