Jyotiraditya at his oratory best in Bhopal, takes on Congress in first speech after joining BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who made an exit from the Congress party on Wednesday, was at his oratory best in Bhopal as he addressed a huge gathering of BJP workers in his first speech after joining the saffron party. He tore into Congress and heaped praises not just on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah but also on Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former chief minister.

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA'S FIRST ADDRESS AFTER JOINING BJP: ALL WHAT HE SAID

Today, it is a very emotional day for me. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me, and that I received the blessings of PM Modi ji, Nadda saheb and Amit bhai.

It is an emotional day for me because the organization and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organization where I have put my hard work & efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you.

Two leaders in Madhya Pradesh who would not switch on ACs in their cars can only be Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work.

Earlier in the day, Scindia received a grand welcome by the BJP workers as he arrived at the party's Madhya Pradesh headquarters amid bursting of crackers. BJP workers repeatedly raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. A stage adorned with saffron flags was set up at the BJP office to welcome Scindia.

