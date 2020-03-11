Image Source : FILE Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving Congress, tweets Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Jyotiraditya Scindia's former party colleague in Congress said on Wednesday that it was "unfortunate" to see Scindia leave Congress to join BJP. In a tweet posted on Wednesday evening, Sachin Pilot said that he would've prefered if things were sorted out "collaboratively" within the Congress party.

"Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," tweeted Pilot.

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP on Wednesday after leaving Congress on Tuesday (March 10). On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in presence of BJP working president JP Nadda and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Sachin Pilot's tweet was his first public reaction on Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress.

It assumes importance as Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia was a unique duo that had following among the youth of the country. Both of them were seen as pillars of leadership for Congress in years to come.

Primary reason behind Jyotoiraditya Scindia's decision to quit Congress was said to be his intra-party conflict with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. When Congress decided in favour of Kamal Nath for the chief ministerial post, many had called it a lost opportunity as a young face like Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen to have been sidelined.

A similar equation is seen in Rajasthan where Sachin Pilot and state CM Ashok Gehlot are seen as two major pillars of power in state Congress unit. Sachin Pilot is often credited with revival of Congress in Rajasthan. However, Congress preferred veteran leader Ashok Gehlot for chief ministerial post.

