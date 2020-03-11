It's Official: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda

Image Source : INDIA TV It's Official: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in presence of JP Nadda

After three days of somewhat predictable uncertainty. Former Congress stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia has joined Bharatiya Janata Party. In one stroke, Scindia scion has shaken Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh and also asserted his political ambitions. Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered resignation of primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday. Here is what he wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi in his resignation letter.

In his acceptance speech, Jyotiraditya Scindia thanked PM Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda along with Home Minister Amit Shah.

He lashed out at Congress and said that the party no longer wants to serve the country. Jyotiraditya Scindia said that future of the country is firmly safe in hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia was associated with the Congress for the last 18 years. His family has a long-standing association with the Congress party. Jyotoraditya Scindia's father late Madhavrao Scindia has been a Congress stalwart during his time.

Peeved with his marginalisation in the Congress, Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and then the two leaders went to the prime minister's residence where they held talks for over an hour.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was considered close to Rahul Gandhi. Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation comes as a personal blow to him as well. Young guns like Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia command appeal among youth and looked up to as future pillars of Congress party.

On the other side was Congress' battle-hardened old guard comprising leaders like Kamal Nath, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh to name a few.

It is an old clamor within the Congress that young guns are often overlooked in favor of veteran stalwarts. Besides Scindia, young leaders who have left the party in the past include Ashok Tanwar who even went on to say that the young leaders are "killed in womb" and that the older leaders are "crushing" the young ranks.

It is now widely being expected that Jyotiraditya Scindia will be given Rajya Sabha birth.

Future of Kamal Nath government looks bleak as MLAs loyal to Scindia form a sizable chunk of Congress numbers.

Watch | I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi', says Yashodhara Scindia, aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia