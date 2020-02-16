Image Source : AP Pakistan: Coronavirus case suspected in town where Osama-Bin-Laden was killed

The first case of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan's Abbottabad where terrorist Osama-bin-Laden was killed. The person who is suspected of being infected with coronavirus recently returned from China. The person who belongs from Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been put under observation at the Ayub Medical Hospital (AMH) in Abottabad.

The death toll from China's coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 1,665 after 142 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei Province, and the confirmed cases jumped to 68,500, officials said on Sunday, as top WHO experts scramble to assist Beijing contain the virus spread.

China'sNational Health Commission confirmed 2,009 new cases across the country. Hubei and its provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, reported 1,843 of the new cases. The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in Hubei to 56,249 cases.

Of the new deaths, 139 were in Hubei, two in Sichuan, and one in Hunan, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

