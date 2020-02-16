Drugs like Paracetamol, Ibruprofen may not last beyond February due to coronavirus disruptions

Several commonly used medicines like paracetamol and ibuprofen could be found in short supplies after the month of February if the disruptions due to coronavirus don't end soon. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) has ascertained based on feedback of various industries that along with medicines, smartphones and solar equipment production could also suffer if the coronavirus threat is not curtailed soon.

The study by FICCI also said that a rise in the pharmaceutical products is also possible if the shutdown prolonges. "If the shutdown extends beyond February, there may be some rise in prices of pharmaceutical products made in India," the study said.

India satisfies 70 per cent of its bulk drugs related intermediatary needs from China according to several industry estimates.

The government has said that there is ample stock of medicines readily available but the health ministry is working on a plan with measures to ensure that things run smoothly just incase the situation in China does not improve in the coming days.

Several drugs have been identified by the government which are made of materials that are imported from Chinese province of Wuhan, which also happens to be the epicenter of this mysterious new strain of coronavirus. As per Times of India reports, an alternate plan is being drawn to continue smooth production of these medicines even without imports from China.

Coronavirus has resulted in over 1,500 lives in China and over 60,000 infected cases worldwide. Several disruptions have been caused by this virus with people being advised to stay indoors and avoid the spread of the virus.

India has already evacuated its citizens from Wuhan via special Air India flights.

