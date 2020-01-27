Pakistan: Hindu woman abducted from wedding venue, forcibly converted to Islam

Image Source : PTI Hindu woman abducted from marriage ceremony in Pakistan

A 24-year-old Hindu woman was allegedly kidnapped and was forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan's Hala city. The incident was reported on Sunday after assailants forcibly took away the woman from her wedding venue and married her off to a Muslim man. The victim was identified as Bharti Bai, who was to get married to a Hindu man in the city.

According to Bharti Bai's father Kishore Das, the wedding ceremony of his daughter was underway when one kidnapper named Shah Rukh Gul came stormed into the venue with several men and took his daughter away in broad daylight. The miscreants were accompanied by some policemen, he said.

Later, a picture of Bharti along with documents of her conversion to Islam and marriage to Shah Rukh Gul went viral on social media.

According to the documents of her conversion, it seems that Bharti had converted to Islam on December 1, 2019, which may be the reason why she was taken away from her wedding venue.

Bharti's new name after conversion is 'Bushra', the document stated. Jamiat-ul-Uloom Islamia, located at Allama Muhammad Yousuf Banuri town in Karachi, issued the certificate of Bharti's conversion while her conversion was witnessed and certified by Mufti AbuBakar Saeed ur Rehman.

As per her National Identity Card, details of which were shared in the documents, her permanent address is in Hala. However, her temporary address is of Gulshan Iqbal area in Karachi, which may be taken as her current area of residence.

It is still uncertain as to when she got married to Shah Rukh Gul. However, her marriage certificate aka nikkah document shows that the Muslim man is also a resident of Hala. Shah Rukh, the son of Nisar Ahmed, is also 24 years old.

Meanwhile, Bharti's family has demanded for her return. As per their claims, she was abducted by Shah Rukh under the supervision and presence of local police authorities.

According to what the locals in the area said, Shah Rukh Gul approached the police and claimed Bushra as his wife after he learnt of her wedding with another man. The family was marrying off their daughter illegally, Gul had claimed.

Also Read | Pak Hindus turn to social media to raise girls' conversion

Also Read | India expresses concerns over abduction of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan​