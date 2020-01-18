Image Source : PTI India expresses concerns over abduction of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan

India on Saturday expressed its concern over the abduction of minor Hindu girls in Pakistan. A senior official of the Pak High Commission in New Delhi was summoned to lodge a strong protest and share serious concerns about the recent cases of abduction of minor girls belonging to the minority Hindu community of Pakistan.

Pakistan has been conveyed grave concerns as expressed amongst various quarters of Indian civil society at such a shocking and deplorable incident involving minor girls from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan.

The incidents have been strongly condemned and asked for the immediate safe return of the girls to their families.

