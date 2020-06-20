Image Source : CAMBRIDGE Falerii Novi: Buried Roman city mapped out in stunning images using sophisticated radar

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) is a technology that has long been used to map out what's beneath the ground. The benefit of this technology is that it does not damage any artifacts that might be there in the area being surveyed. In the latest discovery, an ancient Roman city has been found underground without overturning a single grain of soil. This has been done using GPR technology.

The city which is being called -- Falerii Novi -- reveals the existence of market, roads, temples, monuments and a bath complex with a network of underground pipes suggesting a sophisticated plumbing system.

The experiment was carried out by a joint team from Cambridge University and Ghent University. The city was mapped out in layers.

“The astonishing level of detail which we have achieved at Falerii Novi, and the surprising features that GPR has revealed, suggest that this type of survey could transform the way archaeologists investigate urban sites, as total entities,” said Professor and author of the discovery’s corresponding paper, Martin Millett from the University of Cambridge in a statement.

The team, however, encountered one little problem. "The sheer amount of data required for such detailed imagery necessitates around 4.5GB and 20 hours of manual computer work per-hectare surveyed, and the authors suggest that assistance from new computer processing programs may be needed in the future," it was said in a statement.

