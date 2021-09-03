Afghan crisis likely on BRICS summit agenda, indicates China

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

The crisis in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban toppling the US-backed government in Kabul is expected to be discussed during the BRICS summit scheduled this month, China indicated on Friday. The 13th BRICS summit will be held virtually under the chairmanship of India.

“BRICS is an important platform for cooperation between emerging markets and developing countries. It is a positive stabilising constructive force in international affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here when asked whether the upcoming BRICS summit will discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

BRICS countries have a fine tradition of maintaining communication and coordination and making statements on issues on international and regional issues of common interests, and they will continue to do so, he said.

The BRICS countries already had "communication and coordination" on the Afghan issue at the meeting of their National Security Advisors, Wang noted.

Chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, top security officials of the BRICS nations on August 24 adopted an action plan to boost practical cooperation in combating terrorism and terror financing, in the backdrop of mounting concerns over the possibility of various terror groups stepping up activities from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The action plan was adopted at a virtual meeting hosted by India that also saw New Delhi raising the issue of cross-border terrorism and activities of groups such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed which enjoy "state support" and threaten peace and security.

The BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

India has been strongly pitching for deeper cooperation among the BRICS member countries in dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

China and Russia, which have established contacts with Taliban after it seized power in Afghanistan, kept their embassies opened in Kabul, along with Pakistan, while India, the US and other western countries have closed their diplomatic missions and evacuated the staff from the war-ravaged nation.

