Ayodhya gets temple dedicated to Yogi Adityanath, becomes major tourist attraction

A temple of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya.

The idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.

Prabhakar Maurya, who built the temple, said, "Yogi Adityanath has built the Ram temple for us and I have built this temple for him."

Even before the Ram temple reaches completion, Ayodhya now has a temple that is turning out to be a major tourist attraction.

The temple has come up about 25 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Ayodhya - Prayagraj highway in Bhadarsa village.

The temple is located near the Bharat Kund.

