  4. Ayodhya gets temple dedicated to Yogi Adityanath, becomes major tourist attraction

Ayodhya gets temple dedicated to Yogi Adityanath, becomes major tourist attraction

Yogi Adityanath temple in Ayodhya: The idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2022 22:14 IST
Yogi Adityanath temple in Ayodhya
Image Source : ANI A temple has been built in the name of CM Yogi Adityanath in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath's Temple: A temple of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya.

The idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.

India Tv - Yogi Adityanath temple

Image Source : ANIThe temple shows CM Yogi in the form of a God.

Prabhakar Maurya, who built the temple, said, "Yogi Adityanath has built the Ram temple for us and I have built this temple for him."

The temple shows CM Yogi Adityanath in the form of a God.

India Tv - Yogi Adityanath Temple in Ayodhya

Image Source : ANIThe idol of the chief minister shows him carrying a bow and arrow and an 'aarti' is performed at the temple every evening.

Even before the Ram temple reaches completion, Ayodhya now has a temple that is turning out to be a major tourist attraction.

The temple has come up about 25 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Ayodhya - Prayagraj highway in Bhadarsa village.

The temple is located near the Bharat Kund.

India Tv - Yogi Adityanath Temple, Ayodhya

Image Source : ANIThe temple has come up about 25 kilometres from Ayodhya on the Ayodhya -Prayagraj highway in Bhadarsa village.

(With inputs from IANS)

