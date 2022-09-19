'Not PM Modi, but...': Mamata's take on who is behind 'misusing ED, CBI'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior TMC leaders are accused.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she does not believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not behind misusing central agencies like ED, and CBI in the state. She instead said that a section of BJP leaders in Bengal is behind the 'misusing'.

Banerjee added that the CBI now reports to Union Home Ministry. Her reaction came as senior party leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee is being questioned by the ED in connection with the coal scam in the state.

Banerjee, who was speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the “excesses” of the central probe agencies, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the agenda of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up. The BJP opposed the resolution which was later passed by the Assembly.

"The present union government is behaving in a dictatorial way. This resolution is not against anyone in particular, but against the biased functioning of the central agencies," Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such a "resolution against the CBI and ED" is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

The resolution was passed through division, with 189 voting in favour of it and 69 against it.

