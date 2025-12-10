SIT identifies 12 conspirators in codeine-based cough syrup case, UP government takes strong action Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a drug-free state. Reacting swiftly to codeine syrup-related incidents reported in other states, the UP government launched prompt investigations and enforcement actions locally.

Lucknow:

Following the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal distribution of codeine-containing cough syrup, Uttar Pradesh authorities have uncovered the names of 12 key conspirators involved in the case on Wednesday (December 10). The crackdown reflects the state government’s firm commitment to combating substance abuse and ensuring law and order.

Key accused named in codeine cough syrup investigation

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) investigation revealed the main accused behind the circulation of cough syrup adulterated with codeine, a controlled substance that can cause addiction.

The identified suspects include-

Vibhor Rana Saurabh Tyagi Vishal Rana Pappan Yadav Shadab Manohar Jaiswal Abhishek Sharma Vishal Upadhyay Bhola Prasad Shubham Jaiswal Akash Pathak Vinod Agrawal

These individuals are alleged to have conspired in the manufacture, distribution, or sale of the toxic cough syrup, posing serious public health risks.

UP government’s firm stance on drug abuse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reaffirmed his government’s dedication to a drug-free state. In response to incidents involving codeine syrup in other states, the UP government took proactive measures by initiating investigations and actions within the state. This reflects strong administrative vigilance and zero tolerance for such offences.

Extensive enforcement and legal action

The state government’s efforts have led to-

Filing FIRs against over 128 establishments and individuals involved in the trade of the codeine-laced syrup.

Ongoing raids and operations to apprehend all accused conspirators.

Formation of a dedicated SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) LR Kumar to oversee the investigation meticulously.

Strong warning from Chief Minister

CM Yogi Adityanath has sent a clear message with a tough stance against those involved in this illegal activity, declaring that no accused will be spared. The government aims to root out the syndicate completely and protect public health and safety.