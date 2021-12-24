Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - here's how you can participate

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate

UP Election Special Show: There is a popular saying in Indian politics that the road to Delhi passes through Lucknow. With 80 Lok Sabha seats, 403 Assembly seats, 75 districts and a population of about 23 crores – Uttar Pradesh is not a state but a country in itself.

Any political party that seeks to form the Government in Delhi must win big in Uttar Pradesh, the state which has put even the best election masterminds to test time and again.

While leaders, poll pundits, and experts may have their varied opinions over UP's political preferences, it is the people, the 'janata' of the state who are the best judge.

To track the pulse of Uttar Pradesh ahead of crucial Assembly elections, India TV is coming at your doorsteps to get your point of view, opinion and forecast on the special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai'.

India TV reporters will visit every district of the state to meet people who claim to know their region's political equations inside out. So what are you waiting for? If you consider yourself a master analyst, register yourself here to participate in the show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai'.

