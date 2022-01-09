Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Will lotus bloom again in Varanasi's Pindra seat | Watch

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 will be conducted in 7 phases starting next month from February 10. The election commission had on Saturday announced the poll dates for assembly polls in 5 states including UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur commencing February 10, and counting votes will take place on March 10.

Polling in Varanasi will be held on February 7 in the last phase. Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency and is considered to be a stronghold region for the BJP.

Ahead of the elections, the team of 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai', India TV's election special show has reached the Pindra Assembly seat to tap voters' mood in the constituency. Pindra is a farmers-dominated area. In this seat, a quadrangular contest can be seen between BJP, Congress, BSP and SP.

One of the locals said that the biggest election issue here is unemployment. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the youth. Watch the video for full conversation.

