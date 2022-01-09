Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Which party has upper hand in Agra Cantt assembly seat? Watch

Sunday, January 09, 2022
     
India TV's election special show Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai's team tried to gauge the mood of people in the Agra Cantt assembly seat where BJP has won twice but SP has even failed to open its account. Polling here will be held in the first phase on February 10.

January 09, 2022

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for assembly polls to be held in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. In UP, polls will be conducted in seven phases. The first phase will be held on February 10 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.

As the election bugle has sounded, India TV's election special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai's team reached Agra Cantt to gauge the mood of the people. In Agra Cantt Assembly Seat, polls will be held in the first phase on February 10. The team interacted with the locals on the major issues in the constituency.

In the upcoming elections in the state, a tough fight is expected to be seen between BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Talking about the Agra Cantt assembly seat, it is to be noted that Akhilesh's party has failed to open its account in the constituency till now, while BJP has won here two times. So will it be a third win for the saffron party in the upcoming polls or Samajwadi Party will be able to turn the tables? Let's see what people have to say.

