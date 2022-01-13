Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Deoband says neither Jinnah or Taliban. Will Lotus bloom here on March 10

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are to be held in 7 phases beginning from February 10. There are a total of 403 assembly seats in the state and Deoband is one among them which is politically charged and often attracts controversies either related to Jinnah or Taliban.

But, what exactly do the Muslims of Deoband really think? To know what is their election outlook this time, the team of 'Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai', a special show of 'India TV', tried to rap peoples' pulse.

People spoke about the major issues in the constituency. On Jinnah, people in the district said he (Jinnah) chose to live separately, we like to be together.

Notably, Deoband is a Muslim majority seat. What Deoband wants to give the message is the message of love. BJP had won from here in 2017 but whether it will retain the seat in 2022 or not, it will be known on March 10. Meanwhile, to know more about what people in this seat think... watch this video

