Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: What people in Aligarh think about performance of Yogi government?

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: India TV team is at ground zero to know the mood of the people ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. India TV's special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai' team is out in different cities to capture people's pulse.

In this sequence, we tried to tap the mood of people in Aligarh. People present outside the Aligarh Muslim University said that all this (Jinnah) issue was part of politics. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was history and we cannot deny it.

Regarding Jinnah's picture in AMU, a youth said that Jinnah's picture was not put up in AMU after independence, Jinnah's picture is installed in AMU before independence because he was given a membership. If there is a problem, get Jinnah's picture removed from Mumbai and Delhi also. Jinnah is our history and not our faith.

The people of Aligarh said that education, medicine, and income are the most important issues today on which the government has not performed.

People also mentioned that security and education are important issues. They said that change is needed, entire Uttar Pradesh wants a change.

Along with this, people also talked about the safety of Muslims. People said that Aligarh Muslim University has been called a 'Mini India' by Prime Minister.

People present at the Chitra Mahal in Aligarh said that the law and order situation has improved due to the action taken against those who patronize criminals. The discussion about the law and order of UP in the whole country is going to be an important issue.

The help given to the people during the Corona period is commendable. The earlier problem of electricity in Aligarh, which used to be here, has now gone away. Watch the full video to know people's mood on the performance of the Yogi government.

