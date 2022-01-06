Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: Are people of Mathura happy with Yogi govt?

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the next couple of months and to know the mood of the public ahead of the crucial polls India TV's team is out on the ground. We tried to gauge what people think of Yogi Adityanath's government on our election special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai'.

India TV's team was in Mathura and most of the people here gave a green signal to Yogi's work. "There has been tremendous development in Krishna Janmbhoomi under this govt. We want Yogiji get another term," said Giriraj who runs a shop in Mathura.

"This government has take strong measures against hooliganism and developed in Mathura is there for everyone to see. UP has now become a state where people can live peacefully. The pace of development has accelerated under this government. Yogi ji is honest. We need him," said a youngster Narendra Goswami.

