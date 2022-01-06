Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: Are people of Mathura happy with Yogi govt?

Most of the people of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh have expressed happiness over the work of the Yogi government and want the BJP to retain power in the state.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Mathura Updated on: January 06, 2022 15:43 IST

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in the next couple of months and to know the mood of the public ahead of the crucial polls India TV's team is out on the ground. We tried to gauge what people think of Yogi Adityanath's government on our election special show 'Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai'. 

India TV's team was in Mathura and most of the people here gave a green signal to Yogi's work. "There has been tremendous development in Krishna Janmbhoomi under this govt. We want Yogiji get another term," said Giriraj who runs a shop in Mathura.  

"This government has take strong measures against hooliganism and developed in Mathura is there for everyone to see. UP has now become a state where people can live peacefully. The pace of development has accelerated under this government. Yogi ji is honest. We need him," said a youngster Narendra Goswami. 

