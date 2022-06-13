West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee to replace governor as chancellor of state varsities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference, at Nabanna in Howrah.

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a bill to replace Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the chancellor of all state-run universities amid opposition by the BJP legislators.

Bratya Basu, the state education minister introduced The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the House. He said, "Why can't the chief minister be the chancellor of state universities if the Prime Minister is the chancellor of a central university- Visva Bharati? You can go through the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission."

Speaking about the governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Basu said, "The governor, who is the present chancellor, has violated protocols on various occasions."

The bill was passed after 182 members voted in favour of the legislation and 40 against it in the 294-member Assembly. Opposing the bill, opposition BJP alleged that appointing the chief minister as chancellor would lead to direct "political interference" in the state's higher education system.

"The state government wants to control everything. The decision to appoint the CM as chancellor of universities is being taken to facilitate direct interference of the ruling party in the state's education system," BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul alleged.

