Prophet row: Mob of over 1,000 target local train, pelt stones in Nadia, West Bengal

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A local train in Bethuadhari, Nadia district in West Bengal was vandalised amid protest by locals against controversial religious remarks.

Highlights A local train was made target during protests in West Bengal amid Prophet row

Mob of over 1,000 people pelted stones on a local train, injuring few people

Train services on the route were halted after the incident

Prophet row: A local train in Bethuadhari, Nadia, West Bengal was vandalised amid protest by locals against controversial religious remarks by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

"An unruly mob of 1,000 people pelted stones on the train. Few people were injured. As of now, no train is running there, we are waiting for the state government's permission," said Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relation Officer, Eastern Railway.

On Saturday, at least 60 people were arrested after a wave of fresh violence in the industrial district of Howrah, parts of Murshidabad district and South 24 Parganas, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to take strict action against “those attempting to instigate riots in the state.”

Police chiefs were shunted out to bring in officers with “tough” reputations into areas scarred by violence since Friday and the Pirzada of Furfura Sharif, a cleric with political ambitions was served a notice Saturday by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) Saturday for using children in violent demonstrations.

Suspension of internet services which had been clamped since Friday on Howrah district was extended to parts of Murshidabad district too Saturday.

The violent demonstrations and protests are targeted against comments by suspended BJP leader spokespersons on Prophet Mohammad.

At least 60 people were arrested and booked under IPC sections that deal with rioting, attempt to murder and causing damage to public properties, among others, in connection with violence in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Prophet row: Kuwait to deport expats who protested against Nupur Sharma in Fahaheel

ALSO READ | President election: Nadda, Rajnath Singh to consult other parties; AAP's Sanjay Singh meets Sharad Pawar

Latest India News