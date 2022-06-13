More Holidays! Bengal govt extends summer vacations in schools due to 'extreme heat'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Holidays extended! Bengal govt extends summer vacations in schools due to 'extreme heat'

West Bengal schools: As West Bengal battles extreme heat, and humid climate conditions, the state government on Monday decided to extend the ongoing summer vacations in schools for another 10 days, till June 26. The extension of holidays applies to state-run and state-aided schools in view of “extreme heatwave conditions”.

Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain said in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students. "With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heatwave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation...." the government release said.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions.

The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat.

