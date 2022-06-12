Bihar school video showing student fanning sleeping teacher in class sparks outrage on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAATBIHARKI Video shows a student fanning her teacher in class

Bihar student in a school was seen fanning their teacher in a viral video that has surfaced on social media. After this clip was shared and watched on, the anger is evident as netizens took to the comment section to express their displeasure.

Read: Dog roams around fearlessly among tigers, video leaves internet completely shocked

School video leads to the anger of people

The viral video, which is claimed to be from a government school in Bihar, shows the teacher sleeping on their chair while the class is seated on the rugs spread over the ground. During the class, the teacher is seen in deep sleep. One of the aspects that have led to immense criticism is that a student is fanning the sleeping teacher.

Read: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar! Son of tailor wins Jammu & Kashmir its first cycling gold, see pics

Social media outraged after video surfaces

The video was quick to draw backlash online. Many internet users slammed the teacher and even tagged the authorities, urging strict action against her. One of the netizens reacted to the video by writing, "Punish to Make her example for others (sic)." Another one said, "Ase teacher ko to suspend Krna chahiye (sic)."

Teacher gives explanation over actions

The teacher sleeping in the video was identified as Babita Kumari by the Navbharat Times. She also provided an explanation for the act. Defending her actions, Kumari was quoted as saying that she was not feeling well and hence was resting in the chair. It is unclear if any action has been initiated against her.