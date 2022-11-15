Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s surprise avatar- serves pakoda, plays drum | WATCH

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen serving pakoda and playing a drum in Jhargram. She often does such public activities that reflect her common men connection.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2022 20:00 IST
Mamata Banerjee surprised her supporters on Tuesday
Image Source : ANI Mamata Banerjee surprised her supporters on Tuesday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is known for hard-core political activities and aggressive campaigns against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), was seen in a lighter mood on Tuesday as she was surprisingly involved in two heart-warming acts. 

In the first incident, TMC chief was seen trying her hand on drums and joined artists performing traditional dance during a cultural events in Jhargram.   

The second incident also took place in Jhargram when the Bengal chief minister stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving ‘pakoda’ to the people. 

Mamata Bannerjee, one of prime faces against PM Modi for upcoming General Elections 2024, is known for her ‘common men politics’. She is known for ‘Ma Mati Manush’ politics- (Mother, Motherland, and People). The slogan was widely used by her party TMC in almost all of their political and election campaigns. It suggests that her politics is around issues related to common people. 

In todays polity, political optics are important to show that a politician is well-connected with people. 

(With ANI input)

