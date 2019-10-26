Water recedes from inundated Mumbai-Goa highway

Image Source : PTI The Mumbai-Goa national highway was inundated at several places between Canacona and Margao on Friday. Representational image.

In a relief, water levels on several stretches on Mumbai-Goa national highway between Canacona and Margao receded on Saturday though heavy rains continued to lash Goa on the fourth consecutive day.

According to officials, the overall situation is normal in the coastal state which has been witnessing heavy rains since October 23.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction of heavy rains on Saturday, state authorities have issued a warning to fishermen and tourists against venturing into sea.

"Water levels receded from several stretches on the national highway which were under water on Friday," an official said on Saturday.

The Mumbai-Goa national highway was inundated at several places between Canacona and Margao on Friday following the heavy post-monsoon rains.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places over North Goa and South Goa districts on Saturday.

In neighbouring Maharashtra, a depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into cyclonic storm "Kyarr" in the early morning of October 25, which is likely to bring heavy showers in coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

