Wednesday, October 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Thane man dies as tree falls on him amid rains

Thane man dies as tree falls on him amid rains

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop.

PTI PTI
Thane Published on: October 09, 2019 10:59 IST
Representative News Image

Thane man dies as tree falls on him amid rains

A 19-year-old pedestrian died and another injured after a roadside tree fell on them during downpour here in Maharashtra, a municipal corporation official

said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop.

While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, Jaiswal is recuperating at hospital, according to the official.

He said at least a dozen trees fell within the city limits due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, but no report of injuries to anyone are received. 

Also Read: Ambulance runs out of fuel, pregnant woman dies on way to hospital

Also Read: Tourist dies, wife hurt in lightning strike at Goa beach

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryUP govt remembers farmers only in advertisements: Priyanka Gandhi Next StoryTension in UP village after statue of B R Ambedkar found damaged  