Thane man dies as tree falls on him amid rains

A 19-year-old pedestrian died and another injured after a roadside tree fell on them during downpour here in Maharashtra, a municipal corporation official

said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on late Tuesday night when Aaman Liaquat Shaikh and Roopchand Jaiswal were standing near a bus stop.

While Shaikh succumbed to his injuries, Jaiswal is recuperating at hospital, according to the official.

He said at least a dozen trees fell within the city limits due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, but no report of injuries to anyone are received.

