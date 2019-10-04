Tourist dies, wife hurt in lightning strike at Goa beach

Friday, October 04, 2019
     
In a freak accident, a tourist from Delhi named Chaitanya Nagpal died while his wife received injuries at the popular Candolim beach in North Goa on Friday after a shard of lightning struck them. The couple was walking on the beach when the lightning struck.

Panaji Published on: October 04, 2019 20:22 IST
Confirming the incident, in-charge of the Calangute police station Nolasco Raposo said, "One Chaitanya Nagpal from Delhi has died following a lightning strike at the Candolim beach. His wife has received injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital."

The couple was in Goa on a vacation and was staying at a resort close to the Candolim beach, one of the most popular beaches stretches in North Goa.

 

