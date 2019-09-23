Image Source : PTI Lightning strike kills 3, including couple in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri

In Haryana's Dadri district, three labours, including couple killed in a lightning strikes on Saturday. At the time of the incident, all three were standing under a tree to avoid the rain.

The bodies of the deceased were brought to the Civil Hospital in Dadri and were sent for the postmortem on Sunday.

According to police, around 7 o'clock in the evening, Devananda, his wife Urmila and Mohit went to the field to pick cotton. It started raining and the three sat under a tree to avoid the rain when lightning struck them.

Villagers working in the nearby field took them to nearby Sadar Hospital in Dadri where doctors declared them brought dead. However, the police are investigating the case.

In a similar incident that took place in West Bengal's Malda, three persons were killed and two were left injured due to lightning strike on Sunday. The two injured were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

