Harish Rawat refutes reports of quitting Congress: 'Party membership runs in my blood'

Dehradun:

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday issued a clarification after some sections of the media reported that he has resigned from the Congress Party. Earlier reports suggested that he has stepped down from party posts after the Enforcement Directorate recovered cash and jewellery from his personal assistant's house. However, he urged friends in the media to read his post/tweet in its entirety and correct their news.

Here's what Harish Rawat said on resignation reports

“Some sections of the media are reporting the news that Harish Rawat has resigned from the Congress Party. Brother, Congress Party membership is in my blood and bones; it shapes everything that Harish Rawat is. It will go to heaven with me. Yes, if the ED's hypocritical circus that happened in Dehradun yesterday or the day before has any impact on the narrative of fighting against corruption in the Congress Party, then the positions I hold in the party—member of the state executive and member of the AICC working committee—I would want to resign from those positions. Therefore, I urge my friends in the media to read my post/tweet in its entirety and correct their news,” he said in a post.

I would want to resign from those posts if ...: Rawat

However, Rawat clarified and said that he is willing to resign from posts that he holds within the grand old party if the Enforcement Directorate’s latest crackdown in Dehradun has any impact on the Congress narrative of fighting corruption.

The development comes after a dozen luxury wristwatches and Rs 32 lakh in cash were seized from the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena during the ED raids undertaken on Thursday. Right now, Jeena is Rawat's personal assistant and had earlier served as an officer on special duty during the Congress leader's tenure as chief minister during 2014-17.

ED says raids were part of money laundering probe

After the raid, the ED said that the raids were conducted as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 exam conducted by the state service selection commission.

Taking to X, Rawat said that while he did not believe the allegations of irregularities in recruitment exams levelled against Jeena, who has long been his associate, he absolutely did not want the issue to weaken the party's campaign.

Furthermore, Rawat added that the Congress and its workers were united in the fight against corruption and that Rahul Gandhi was raising his voice against corruption in the education system through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme.

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