Fact Check: Was breakfast served to BRICS leaders at the summit venue? MEA responds to viral claim

New Delhi:

A news report claiming to show the breakfast menu served to world leaders attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi has been debunked by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Fact Check. The MEA Fact Check account on X termed the claim "Fake News!" and clarified that no breakfast was served to world leaders at the summit venue.

A post shared by an English daily on social media carried the caption, "#Watch | Here’s what’s on the breakfast menu for world leaders attending the BRICS summit in New Delhi." The post featured a visual of food being displayed in a serving container, giving the impression that the image showed breakfast arrangements for leaders attending the summit. The claim subsequently circulated online amid heightened attention on the arrangements being made for the visiting BRICS leaders in New Delhi.

MEA Fact Check calls the claim fake

Responding to the viral claim, the Ministry of External Affairs' official fact-checking account said that no breakfast was served to world leaders at the BRICS Summit venue today. "Fake News!" The MEA further clarified, "No breakfast was served to world leaders at the Summit Venue today." It also explained that the visual being circulated was not from the leaders' summit venue. According to the MEA, "The visual is from the International Media Centre at Bharat Mandapam."

It is worth noting here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host a gala dinner for leaders of BRICS member countries on Saturday evening as India hosts the BRICS Leaders' Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The dinner is scheduled for 7:30 pm at Bharat Mandapam.

India hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 as the current chair of the grouping. The summit is being held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening the group's existing achievements and improving its institutional effectiveness. Development, sustainability and innovation are at the centre of India's BRICS agenda, while the summit also seeks to highlight the aspirations and priorities of the Global South. India has positioned BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented platform for cooperation on issues of global importance.

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