Lightning strike in Bihar kills 13 in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI 13 die in Bihar lightning strikes

At least 13 people were killed, while nearly half a dozen were injured in incidents of lightning strikes across Bihar in last 24 hours, an official said on Wednesday. The deceased also included women and children.

According to an official of the Bihar State Disaster Department, the casualties were reported from Kaimur, East Champaran, Jehanabad, Gaya, Patna, Vaishali and Muzaffarpur.

Five deaths were reported from Kaimur, three from East Champaran and one each in the remaining districts, he said.

"The state government has ordered ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives," an official of the Disaster Management Department said.

According to the weather office, lightning strikes are usually reported during the June-September monsoon season.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Eight killed in lightning strike

Also Read | Kolkata: 1 dead, 16 injured as lightning strikes premises of iconic Victoria Memorial