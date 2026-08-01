Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and Kapil Sharma to join Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2? Viral video sparks buzz

New Delhi:

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina's comedy talent show India's Got Latent 2 has been making headlines ever since its release. The show has so far featured several guests, including Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Raghav Juyal and others. Now, a video featuring Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and Kapil Sharma has gone viral, sparking speculation about the show's next guests.

Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and Kapil Sharma to appear on India's Got Latent 2?

In the now-viral video, Sunil Pal, Mukesh Khanna and Kapil Sharma can be seen sitting together as a guest panel. This has led to speculation that the three celebrities could be joining Samay Raina's show. However, there is no official confirmation about their appearance yet. Watch the viral video below:

When will India's Got Latent 2 episode 4 be released?

So far, three episodes of India's Got Latent Season 2 have been released on YouTube and Netflix. Recently, Samay Raina uploaded a bonus episode of the show on his YouTube channel, which features Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM as guests. It garnered a lot of attention from internet users. The fourth episode of India's Got Latent 2 will be released on Sunday at 12 pm. Samay Raina shared the update with his fans through his Instagram Stories.

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India's Got Latent episode 4 release time revealed, Samay Raina shares update with fans