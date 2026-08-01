EC extends SIR deadline in Telangana, final electoral roll to be published on October 19

Hyderabad:

The Election Commission in a significant development on Saturday extended the deadline for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, pushing the final publication date to October 19, 2026. The EC will consider October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The decision was taken as an official request from the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana seeking additional time to complete voter enumeration.

According the EC, the modified schedule issued by ECI Secretary Pawan Diwan, house-to-house enumeration visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and the rationalisation or rearrangement of polling stations have now been extended until August 10, 2026.

Draft electoral roll will be published on August 17

The EC said that the draft electoral roll will now be published on August 17, 2026 and the electors will have a one-month window from August 17 to September 16, 2026, to file claims and objections.

Apart from this, the disposal of claims and objections, along with the notice phase, will take place between August 17 and October 15, 2026 and the final publication of the electoral roll for Telangana will be released on October 19, 2026.

In the meantime, the EC has directed state electoral authorities to ensure wide publicity of the modified dates through all media channels and to formally notify all political parties in writing.

EC releases draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh

Amid these developments, the Election Commission on Friday released the draft electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh after the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with 3.71 crore electors submitting their Enumeration Forms and 15.22 lakh electors identified as deceased.

As per the updates from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, 3,71,38,182 electors or 89.22 per cent of the state's total 4,16,27,694 electors, submitted their Enumeration Forms during the enumeration phase conducted from June 15 to July 24.

EC extends deadline for SIR in Odisha from August 4 to August 19

In another development, the EC also extended the deadline for filing claims and objections regarding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha from August 4 to August 19.

The move from the EC to revise the schedule was taken following a request made by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. The revision is being currently carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

As per the notification issued by the Commission on Friday, the period for filing claims and objections, which was originally scheduled to end on August 4, has now been extended to August 19.

With inputs from ANI

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