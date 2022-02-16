Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: Six of family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway

"The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad", said ASP Purnendu Singh.

Barabanki Updated on: February 16, 2022 11:18 IST
UP: Six of family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway.

Highlights

  • 6 members of a family died in a road accident today
  • The deceased included a couple and two children, informed police official
  • High-speed car collided with a container truck parked on side of highway near Narayanpur

Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today.

"The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat", said Purnendu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The high-speed car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur, added the ASP.

The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh. 

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

