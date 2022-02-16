Uttar Pradesh: Six of family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. UP: Six of family die in road accident on Lucknow-Ayodhya highway.

Highlights 6 members of a family died in a road accident today

The deceased included a couple and two children, informed police official

High-speed car collided with a container truck parked on side of highway near Narayanpur

Six persons of the same family died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway today.

"The deceased included a couple and two children. The family was going to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad, Gujarat", said Purnendu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The high-speed car collided with a container truck parked on the side of the highway near Narayanpur, added the ASP.

The incident took place in Ram Sanehi Ghat of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: J&K: 6 killed in road accident in Kishtwar, PM expresses condolences

Latest India News