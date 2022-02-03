Thursday, February 03, 2022
     

  34 States in the country are recording a decline in cases and positivity rate: Ministry of Health on COVID19 situation
J-K: 6 killed in road accident in Kishtwar, PM expresses condolences

Five persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries in hospital due to the accident, officials said.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2022 23:51 IST
Image Source : @ANI

The deceased have been identifed as Latief Rather, Abdul Rehman, Mohd Irfan, Ghulam Hassan, Atta Mohd, and Zubair Ahmed

  • Six passengers died when their vehicle skidded and fell into a gorge in J&K's Kishtwar.
  • Five persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, officials said.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in the road accident.

In a tragic road accident on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtawar district when six passengers were killed when a vehicle in which they were traveling skidded and fell into a gorge, officials said. Five persons died on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries in hospital, they said. The deceased has been identified as Latief Rather, Abdul Rehman, Mohd Irfan, Ghulam Hassan, Atta Mohd, and Zubair Ahmed, they said. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain at the loss of lives in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday.  "Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," the prime minister said in a tweet.

