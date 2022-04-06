Uttar Pradesh: Girl with 'Aadhaar card name' glitch gets admission in Budaun school

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. UP CM Yogi Adityanath serves food to students at a school, during the launch of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools, in Shravasti district on April 4, 2022.

Highlights 5-yr-old girl in UP was finally given admission in school

In Aadhaar card, instead of child name, 'Madhu's fifth child' was found written earlier

After the news went viral, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took cognizance of the matter

After the intervention of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, the five-year-old girl, who was named as 'Baby five of Madhu' (Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha) in her Aadhaar card and thereafter denied admission to school, was finally given admission.

The state Education department officials and the school principal said the girl whose name is Aarti had been given admission.

Seema Rani, the principal of the school, added, "The woman had come on April 2 for the admission of her daughter. We had asked to get the Aadhaar card corrected. She has been admitted to the school."

Also Read: VIRAL! 'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha' printed on child's Aadhaar card in UP

In the Aadhaar card, instead of the name of the child, 'Madhu's fifth child' was found written, which left the school and the Badaun District Magistrate shocked.

The girl's mother, Madhu had said, "I had gone to school to get my daughter admitted but the teacher mocked at her name in the Aadhaar card that said 'Baby five of Madhu' and denied her admission."

After the news went viral, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself took cognizance of the matter and upon his instructions, Aarti was admitted to the school.

Also Read: Link your PAN with Aadhaar before March 31 or pay penalty up to Rs 1,000

Latest India News