VIRAL! 'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha' printed on child's Aadhaar card in UP

Highlights A child was denied admission at a government school in UP's Badaun.

This was because of her unusual name called 'Madhu Ka Panchwa Baccha'.

A teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her.

A child was denied admission at a government school in UP's Badaun due to an unusual name. The child's name on her Aadhar card read 'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha' and 'Baby Five of Madhu', officials said on Monday. A picture of the Aadhaar card went viral on social media.

The matter came up on Saturday when Dinesh, a resident of Raipur village in Bilsi tehsil, reached the primary school to get his daughter Aarti admitted. A teacher, Ekta Varshney, denied admission to her, the officials said.

Notably, the card also did not carry the Aadhaar number. The teacher asked Dinesh to get the Aadhaar card rectified.

District Magistrate Deepa Ranjan said, "Aadhaar cards are being prepared in post offices and banks. The mistake has happened because of gross negligence. We will alert bank and post office officials and strict action will be taken against those involved in such negligence."

