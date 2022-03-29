Specially-abled man assaulted by couple in Greater Noida. Video is viral

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A specially-abled man beaten by relatives over renting a school house in Greater Noida.

A specially-abled man beaten was assaulted by relatives over renting a school house in Greater Noida.

According to reports, he (victim) had leased a school house from relatives. There was a conflict between them (relatives) regarding this. Both accused have been arrested, said Vishal Pandey, ADCP Greater Noida.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man and woman who are carrying heavy wooden sticks are seen assaulting the specially-abled man.

In the video, first, the man is seen hitting the specially-abled victim who is latter joined by a woman carrying a long wooden stick.

Speaking on the matter, the police said that the victim who is seen being assaulted by two people has been indentified as Gajendra.

He (Gajendra) had leased a school from his relative Jugendra (one of the person who assaulted the specially abled person).

However, due to Covid pandemic, the school had to shut down and the owner of the property rented the school premises to tenants, which created a dispute between the two parties.

Noida Police said that both man and woman have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Bengal governor summons CM Mamata Banerjee over Birbhum violence: 'Increased lawlessness and violence'

ALSO READ | UP Police unearth conspiracy to flare riots in Gorakhpur as Yogi took oath, several SP leaders under scanner

Latest India News