UP government renames Jhansi railway station as 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station'

The Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the Jhansi railway station as 'Veerangana Lakshmibai Railway Station'. The state government issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

A Jhansi Railway official said soon after orders from the Ministry of Railways in New Delhi necessary action is being taken to rename the railway station. The station code will be changed accordingly.

About three months back, the state government had sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry regarding this. After the Centre accepted the proposal, Jhansi is the latest addition to the list. Earlier, Mughalsarai Railway Station was renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Railway Station. Many cities were also renamed by the BJP-led state government.

