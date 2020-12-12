Want law on MSP and not written guarantee: UP farmer leader

Image Source : ANI Want MSP on all our produce, demands a UP farmer leader.

As farmers protest against Centre's new farm laws continues, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee on Saturday demanded that the government must give an assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all of their produce. The government and farmers have held various rounds of dialogue but no conclusion has so far reached between the two stakeholders as they remain adamant on repealing the laws.

"We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our produce under it. Farmers will be benefitted if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill, said Sardar VM Singh of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee.

"We want MSP of all our produce including potatoes, sugarcane, grains, vegetables and milk. We don't want this guarantee in written form but we want a law for MSP now," said Dungar Singh, a farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi once again assured farmers that the reforms will benefit them and open new markers and avenues to sell their produce.

The Prime Minister said assured them that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to boost income.

Without directly referring to the farmers' agitation, which entered the 17th day on Saturday, Modi said agriculture reforms as part of government efforts are aimed at removing roadblocks, and the new laws will also bring in technology and investment in the sector.

The government, he said, is committed to protecting the interest and welfare of farmers through its policies and actions.

"Reforms will help draw investment in the agriculture sector and benefit farmers," he said at the annual meeting of industry body FICCI. "The aim of all government reforms is to make farmers prosperous."

The new legislations, which were approved in the previous Parliament session, give farmers an additional option outside of the designated mandis to buy or sell their crops, he said.

