Farm laws in farmers' interest, confusion being spread for political motives: Nitin Gadkari | LIVE

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday spoke to India TV on the ongoing farmers' protest. Slamming the Opposition parties, Gadkari said the parties are trying to influence our farmers when the Centre is working for them. Introducing new farm laws is one of the best decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers, Gadkari said. Speaking on the issues being faced by the farmers and their agitation, the Union Minister said, "the Central government is ready to resolve all their issues, however, the farm leaders are being misguided."

"The laws are in the interest of farmers. However, confusion is being spread among farmers with political intentions. I want to appeal to political parties and their leaders to discuss what farmers are gaining and what they will lose," Gadkari said.

The three laws at the centre of the protests are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Some farmer unions and opposition parties have claimed that these reforms are aimed at helping the corporate sector in capturing the agriculture market at the cost of farmers' interests.

The BJP has, however, asserted that these laws will give farmers more choice to sell their produce and rid them of middlemen.

