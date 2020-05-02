Two terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in JK's Pulwama

Sunday, May 03, 2020
     
Two terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district.

Srinagar Published on: May 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Two terrorist were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dangerpora area of the south Kashmir district in the wee hours of Saturday following specific information about the presence of terrorist in the area.

The forces were conducting searches in the area, when the terrorist fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two terrorist were killed.

In the meantime, another encounter broke out in Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

