Terrifying video: Landslide swallows entire stretch of road in Himachal's Sirmaur

Landslide vanishes entire stretch of road in Himachal Pradesh.

Mountains can be thrill in this monsoon season but if not remained vigilant can turn live-threatening too. In a terrifying incident, a landslide swallowed an entire stretch of road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur region, leaving travellers in panic and terrified.

A video has surfaced showing those hair-raising moments when an entire piece of land detached near Badwas, Nahan in Himachal Pradesh.

So far, there are no reports of any casualities from the incident. Hilly state of Himachal and Uttarakhand are witnessing an increased number of cloudburts and landslides, leaving cities, districts disconnected with each other.

In another incident, around 10 people are missing in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, a senior disaster management official had said.

The incident took place at Udaipur in Lahaul at around 8 PM on Tuesday, state disaster management director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Two tents of labourers and a private JCB have been washed away, he said, adding that a 19-year-old labourer, Mohammad Altaaf, was injured while around 10 people are reported missing.

Altaaf, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, has been referred to a nearby hospital.

The state police and the ITBP teams were dispatched for searching the missing people but a heavy flow of water hampered the search operation on Tuesday night, the official said, adding that the search operation will resume on Wednesday morning, he added.

With monsoon season in full placement, heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are continuing over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

IMD has further predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted for central Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa regions that have seen widespread extremely heavy rainfall last week.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR received heavy rains, especially south Delhi and Gurugram. While Palam observatory recorded 68.7 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m., it later recorded 26.8 mm rainfall till 5.30 p.m. Gurugram recorded 29.8 mm rainfall during 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. but by 5.30 p.m., it had 91.8 mm rainfall.

North, west, and east Delhi received rainfall in the range of 2 mm till 20 mm through the day. Forecast for Delhi for Thursday is for moderate rain/thundershowers.

