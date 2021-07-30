Weather Alert! IMD issues orange alert in 24 districts in Madhya Pradesh, predicts heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Madhya Pradesh forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The orange alert, which is valid till Saturday morning, has been issued for 24 districts, including Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind, senior meteorologist G D Mishra at IMD Bhopal said.

The other districts covered in the alert are Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Neemuch and Mandsaur, he said, adding that these regions might receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm.

Apart from this, rains or thundershowers are likely to lash most places in 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chambal, the official said. The central state has received 3 per cent more rainfall than normal from June 1 to July 30 morning, he said.

However, only 10 out of 52 districts have received less than normal rainfall. These districts include Indore, Dhar in western MP and Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari in the Bundelkhand region of the state, he said.

By July 11, the state had received 11 per cent below normal rainfall because of a break in the monsoon activity in the second fortnight of June, Mishra said.

Monsoon had hit Madhya Pradesh on June 10, seven days before its usual arrival. By June 20, the state had received 94 per cent more rainfall than the average, but the monsoon weakened later, turning the weather sticky at the time.

