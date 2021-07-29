Orange alert issued in Rajasthan, IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu, and Jhalawar districts in Rajasthan. Orange alert has been issued.

The Meteorological department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for heavy rains in many districts of Rajasthan on Friday.

The active southwest monsoon will gain more intensity in the coming days due to which heavy to very heavy rain in Nagaur, Sikar, and Ajmer districts are likely on Friday, it said.

Heavy rain is also expected in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu, and Jhalawar districts, it added.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded in Bari, Rajkheda, and Baseri of Dholpur district. Bari (Dholpur) recorded the highest 85 mm rain followed by 70 mm in Karauli, 40 mm in Bharatpur tehsil, and 30 mm in Kotkasim of Alwar. Jaipur recorded 3.3 mm during the period, it said.

An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm.

