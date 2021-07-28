IMD predicts thunderstorm, rain in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours

Wednesday, July 28, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2021 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of the national capital, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

According to IMD, light intensity rain would also occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurugram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) during next 2 hours," IMD said in its bulletin at 7 am.

In Haryana, rain would occur over Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind and Tosham.

Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Hapur, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Shikarpur, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Khurja, Chandpur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut will receive light to moderate intensity rain with a thunderstorm during next 2 hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy waterlogging, which affected vehicular movement due to incessant rains.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Monsoon inundates capital as Delhi receives record rainfall in July since 2003 

 

