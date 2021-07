Delhi: Thunderstorms, moderate rain likely, says IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Delhi,

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over some parts of Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places South, Southwest Delhi, Hissar, Narwana, Fatehabad, Adampur, Mahendergarh, Charkhidadri, Narnaul, Kosli, Tosham, Mehem, Hansi, Bhiwani (Haryana)," IMD said in its tweet at 8 am.

In Rajsthan, the thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Kotputly, Loharu, Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjunu, Viratnagar Rajgarh in the next two hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi witnessed waterlogging due to incessant rains, which affected heavy vehicular movement.

(With ANI Inputs)

