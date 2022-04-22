Bihar: Nitish attends Tejashwi's Iftar party on a day Lalu gets bail in fodder scam case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: Nitish attends Tejashwi's Iftar party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi's Yadav's Iftar party on Friday evening. According to sources, several sitting and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other top leaders of the RJD will join the party. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is organising another Iftar party on Friday at, 10-Circular Road, residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and state industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the party.

Iftar parties have become an issue of politics these days in Bihar as leaders of different political parties are trying to score points over each other.

Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap had also posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and had invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "In the month of the precious Ramzan month, we welcome our Union Home Minister Janab Amit Shah on the soil of Patliputra for the celebration of Dawat-e-Iftar in the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi," Tej Pratap Yadav posted in Hindi on his Twitter wall.

Amit Shah is coming to Bihar to take part in Babu Veer Kunwar Singh Jayanti on April 23. He will go to Jagdishpur in the Bhojpur district, 65 km away from the state capital, Patna. Such an event is organised to honour freedom fighters of the country under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Amit Shah will also participate in other events also.

