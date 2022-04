Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Bihar bomb blast: A small intensity blast close to the stage where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was present triggered panic on Tuesday. According to reports, the explosion took place just 15 to 18 feet away from where CM Nitish Kumar was present during a function in his home district Nalanda.

The police swung into action immediately and arrested one person in connection with the blast at Gandhi High School in Silao, Nalanda.

