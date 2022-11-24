Tamil Nadu: 1 injured, several vehicles damaged as school wall collapses in Triplicane

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The incident occurred at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane

Chennai school wall collapse: A person sustained injury and several vehicles were damaged when a wall of a school collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday night, November 23.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at NKT National Girls Higher Secondary School in Triplicane.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue team rushed to the spot as soon as the incident was reported. Later, the injured person was admitted to a hospital for the treatment.

In a similar kind of incident which occurred in 2021, at least three students were killed and four others injured after a toilet wall collapsed on them at a private school in the Thirunelveli district.

The incident had occurred at the Schaffter Higher Secondary school last December. The deceased were identified as Suthesh (class VI), Vishwa Ranjan (class VIII), and Anbazhagan (class IX).

Condoling the incident, chief minister MK Stalin had announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to families of each of the three deceased students.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Woman, minor son killed in wall collapse in UP's Sitapur

Latest India News